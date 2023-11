Evotec SE Reveals 2023 Q1-Q3 Results and Shares Exciting Corporate Updates

Evotec SE reported a 14% increase in group revenues to €580.1m for the first nine months of 2023, compared to €510.8m in the same period in 2022.

Costs of €43.9m were incurred in 2023 due to a cyber-incident in early April.

The company's EVT Execute revenues increased by 3% to €543.4m, while EVT Innovate revenues rose by 64% to €199.9m.

Adjusted Group EBITDA increased by 13% to €50.2m, partially compensating for underutilised capacities due to the cyber-attack.

Evotec confirmed its business outlook for full-year 2023 and mid-term goals for 2025, with group revenues expected to be in a range of €750-790m or €765-805m at constant exchange rates.

The company also reported multiple new and extended integrated drug discovery and development agreements, including a new INDiGO agreement with Matchpoint Therapeutics and an expanded partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The next important date, Quarterly report 9M 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 08.11.2023.