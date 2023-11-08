GEA Group Q3: Enhanced EBITDA Margin, Robust Free Cash Flow, 2023 Outlook Affirmed

GEA Group reported improved EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow in Q3 2023, with EBITDA before restructuring expenses up 4.2% to EUR 207 million and free cash flow up 81% to EUR 187 million.

The company saw a decrease in order intake by 9.1% to EUR 1,247 million, largely due to negative currency effects of EUR 96 million.

Organic revenue growth was reported at 6.9%, with reported revenue stable at EUR 1,351 million.

The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.3%, and ROCE increased to 33.9%.

Net working capital as a percentage of revenue in the last 12 months improved to 8.3%, with a slight decline in net liquidity to EUR 233 million.

GEA Group confirmed its outlook for the 2023 fiscal year.

