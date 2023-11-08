    checkAd

    GEA Group Q3: Enhanced EBITDA Margin, Robust Free Cash Flow, 2023 Outlook Affirmed

    In Q3 2023, GEA Group showcased robust financial performance with a surge in EBITDA margin and free cash flow, despite a dip in order intake due to currency fluctuations.

    Foto: Gea Group - dpa
    • GEA Group reported improved EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow in Q3 2023, with EBITDA before restructuring expenses up 4.2% to EUR 207 million and free cash flow up 81% to EUR 187 million.
    • The company saw a decrease in order intake by 9.1% to EUR 1,247 million, largely due to negative currency effects of EUR 96 million.
    • Organic revenue growth was reported at 6.9%, with reported revenue stable at EUR 1,351 million.
    • The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.3%, and ROCE increased to 33.9%.
    • Net working capital as a percentage of revenue in the last 12 months improved to 8.3%, with a slight decline in net liquidity to EUR 233 million.
    • GEA Group confirmed its outlook for the 2023 fiscal year.

    The next important date, Quarterly report as of September 30, 2023, at GEA Group is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 34,30EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.158,81PKT (+0,71 %).

