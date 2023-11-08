    checkAd

    Q3 Update: Continental Boosts Automotive Profits & Adjusted Free Cash Flow

    In Q3 2023, Continental AG experienced a slight dip in consolidated sales but saw significant improvements in net income and adjusted free cash flow, along with a boost in its adjusted EBIT margin.

    Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
    • Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €10.2 billion in Q3 2023, a decrease of 1.5% from Q3 2022.
    • The company's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 was €637 million, an increase of 7.1% from Q3 2022.
    • The adjusted EBIT margin for Q3 2023 was 6.2%, up from 5.7% in Q3 2022.
    • Net income for Q3 2023 was €299 million, a significant increase from a net loss of €211 million in Q3 2022.
    • Adjusted free cash flow for Q3 2023 was €466 million, a substantial improvement from a negative €496 million in Q3 2022.
    • Continental AG has adjusted its sales outlook for the Automotive group sector due to ongoing negative exchange-rate effects and raised its adjusted EBIT margin outlook for Tires due to good earnings.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 60,90EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 15.090,50PKT (-0,45 %).

    Continental

    -0,18 %
    +0,23 %
    -6,92 %
    -13,91 %
    +11,36 %
    -26,13 %
    -52,70 %
    -52,00 %
    -1,26 %
    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  109   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Q3 Update: Continental Boosts Automotive Profits & Adjusted Free Cash Flow In Q3 2023, Continental AG experienced a slight dip in consolidated sales but saw significant improvements in net income and adjusted free cash flow, along with a boost in its adjusted EBIT margin.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    448 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Tagesüberblick: TecDAX überzeugt mit stärkstem Wachstum, SDAX verzeichnet Verluste
    324 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast
    284 Leser
    Commerzbank strebt 11% Eigenkapitalrendite an: Starkes 9M-Ergebnis ebnet Weg für Strategie 2027
    256 Leser
    Evotec SE: Update und Ergebnisse der ersten 9 Monate 2023 - Neues zur Unternehmensentwicklung
    228 Leser
    Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy
    200 Leser
    HOMAG Group AG: Effizienz-Boost und Kapazitätsabbau durch neues Maßnahmenpaket
    196 Leser
    E.ON SE: Beschleunigte Investitionen treiben Wachstumskurs voran
    180 Leser
    Knaus Tabbert 2023: Überholspur dank starkem Umsatz und Ergebnis im 3. Quartal
    180 Leser
    Dürr AG plant Effizienz-Boost und Kapazitätsabbau bei HOMAG
    164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1432 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1044 Leser
    Fresenius mit starken Quartalszahlen: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
    884 Leser
    Deutsche Bank plant massiven Filialabbau bei Postbank - Stellenkürzungen und Kritik
    824 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    728 Leser
    Paypal übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Analysten sehen Aufwärtspotenzial
    728 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    596 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    552 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes im Plus, DAX schwächelt - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    524 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2024 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1944 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1816 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1624 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3444 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3180 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3132 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2792 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2584 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2024 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt