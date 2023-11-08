Q3 Update: Continental Boosts Automotive Profits & Adjusted Free Cash Flow
In Q3 2023, Continental AG experienced a slight dip in consolidated sales but saw significant improvements in net income and adjusted free cash flow, along with a boost in its adjusted EBIT margin.
- Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €10.2 billion in Q3 2023, a decrease of 1.5% from Q3 2022.
- The company's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 was €637 million, an increase of 7.1% from Q3 2022.
- The adjusted EBIT margin for Q3 2023 was 6.2%, up from 5.7% in Q3 2022.
- Net income for Q3 2023 was €299 million, a significant increase from a net loss of €211 million in Q3 2022.
- Adjusted free cash flow for Q3 2023 was €466 million, a substantial improvement from a negative €496 million in Q3 2022.
- Continental AG has adjusted its sales outlook for the Automotive group sector due to ongoing negative exchange-rate effects and raised its adjusted EBIT margin outlook for Tires due to good earnings.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 60,90EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 15.090,50PKT (-0,45 %).
-0,18 %
+0,23 %
-6,92 %
-13,91 %
+11,36 %
-26,13 %
-52,70 %
-52,00 %
-1,26 %
ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900
