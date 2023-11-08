Q3 Update: Continental Boosts Automotive Profits & Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €10.2 billion in Q3 2023, a decrease of 1.5% from Q3 2022.

The company's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 was €637 million, an increase of 7.1% from Q3 2022.

The adjusted EBIT margin for Q3 2023 was 6.2%, up from 5.7% in Q3 2022.

Net income for Q3 2023 was €299 million, a significant increase from a net loss of €211 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted free cash flow for Q3 2023 was €466 million, a substantial improvement from a negative €496 million in Q3 2022.

Continental AG has adjusted its sales outlook for the Automotive group sector due to ongoing negative exchange-rate effects and raised its adjusted EBIT margin outlook for Tires due to good earnings.

