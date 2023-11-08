Strong Performance Continues in Q3 2023: Unstoppable Momentum!
SYNLAB AG has showcased a robust performance in Q3 2023, boasting a revenue of €2.0 billion and a significant organic growth of 6.9% in 9M 2023.
- SYNLAB AG reported strong performance in Q3 2023 with a revenue of €2.0 billion and underlying organic growth of 6.9% in 9M 2023.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA margin in 9M 2023 was at 16.5%, in line with the seasonality of the SYNLAB business.
- SYNLAB achieved €30 million of SALIX savings in 9M 2023 and returned to positive unlevered free cash flow in Q3 and 9M 2023.
- The company completed seven acquisitions with an EV of €75 million in 9M 2023 and made several disposals in Q3 2023.
- SYNLAB's adjusted net debt was at €1,314 million at the end of September 2023 with ~€346 million proceeds from disposals.
- The company confirms its FY 2023 guidance, expecting revenues of around €2.7 billion and an AEBITDA margin in a range of 16-18%.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.718,25PKT (-0,37 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 73 | 0 |