AUTO1 Group Surpasses Expectations, Achieves Profitability Ahead of Schedule
Surpassing expectations, AUTO1 Group SE, Europe's premier digital automotive platform, has reported record-breaking profits and revenues in Q3 2023, solidifying its position in the market.
- AUTO1 Group SE, a leading digital automotive platform in Europe, achieved profitability ahead of schedule, with positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023.
- The group reported a record total gross profit of EUR 134.4 million, an increase of 8.9% year over year.
- The Retail gross profit per unit was a record EUR 1,912, up 72.9% year over year, and the Merchant gross profit per unit was a record EUR 838, up 17.5% year over year.
- Total revenue for the quarter was EUR 1.3 billion.
- AUTO1 Group sold 140,630 units in Q3, generating the highest quarterly gross profit in the company's history.
- The group confirmed its full-year 2023 gross profit target of EUR 500-550 million and improved its adjusted EBITDA guidance from EUR (50)-(70) million to EUR (39)-(49) million.
