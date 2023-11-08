AUTO1 Group Surpasses Expectations, Achieves Profitability Ahead of Schedule

AUTO1 Group SE, a leading digital automotive platform in Europe, achieved profitability ahead of schedule, with positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023.

The group reported a record total gross profit of EUR 134.4 million, an increase of 8.9% year over year.

The Retail gross profit per unit was a record EUR 1,912, up 72.9% year over year, and the Merchant gross profit per unit was a record EUR 838, up 17.5% year over year.

Total revenue for the quarter was EUR 1.3 billion.

AUTO1 Group sold 140,630 units in Q3, generating the highest quarterly gross profit in the company's history.

The group confirmed its full-year 2023 gross profit target of EUR 500-550 million and improved its adjusted EBITDA guidance from EUR (50)-(70) million to EUR (39)-(49) million.

