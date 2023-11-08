    checkAd

    DIC Asset's Branicks Group AG: Q3 Review and Future Outlook Unveiled

    Branicks Group AG, a prominent German property firm, has reiterated its annual FFO forecast, showcasing robust performance in the third quarter and a successful bond repayment.

    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG, a leading listed property company in Germany, reaffirmed its full-year forecast of FFO (Funds From Operations) between EUR 50 and 55 million.
    • The company reported a take-up from lettings of over 340,000 sqm in the 3rd quarter.
    • Branicks Group AG successfully repaid a bond on schedule at its maturity.
    • The company continues to implement its "Performance 2024" action plan, which includes reducing debt, lowering costs, and completing large-scale lettings.
    • Branicks Group AG earned EUR 33.1 million in FFO after non-controlling interests by the end of the nine-month period.
    • The company's assets under management equaled approximately EUR 13.9 billion as of 30 September 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DIC Asset is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of DIC Asset at the time of the news was 4,0950EUR and was down -0,61 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

    DIC Asset

    -0,36 %
    +5,19 %
    +15,79 %
    -4,48 %
    -44,19 %
    -59,77 %
    -56,18 %
    -39,99 %
    -82,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    DIC Asset's Branicks Group AG: Q3 Review and Future Outlook Unveiled Branicks Group AG, a prominent German property firm, has reiterated its annual FFO forecast, showcasing robust performance in the third quarter and a successful bond repayment.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    448 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Tagesüberblick: TecDAX überzeugt mit stärkstem Wachstum, SDAX verzeichnet Verluste
    324 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast
    288 Leser
    Commerzbank strebt 11% Eigenkapitalrendite an: Starkes 9M-Ergebnis ebnet Weg für Strategie 2027
    256 Leser
    Evotec SE: Update und Ergebnisse der ersten 9 Monate 2023 - Neues zur Unternehmensentwicklung
    232 Leser
    Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy
    200 Leser
    HOMAG Group AG: Effizienz-Boost und Kapazitätsabbau durch neues Maßnahmenpaket
    196 Leser
    E.ON SE: Beschleunigte Investitionen treiben Wachstumskurs voran
    180 Leser
    Knaus Tabbert 2023: Überholspur dank starkem Umsatz und Ergebnis im 3. Quartal
    180 Leser
    Schon im Q3: AUTO1 Group erzielt beeindruckende Profitabilität
    164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1432 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1044 Leser
    Fresenius mit starken Quartalszahlen: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
    884 Leser
    Deutsche Bank plant massiven Filialabbau bei Postbank - Stellenkürzungen und Kritik
    824 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    728 Leser
    Paypal übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Analysten sehen Aufwärtspotenzial
    728 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    596 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    552 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes im Plus, DAX schwächelt - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    524 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2024 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1944 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1816 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1624 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3444 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3180 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3132 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2792 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2584 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2024 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt