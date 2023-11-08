DIC Asset's Branicks Group AG: Q3 Review and Future Outlook Unveiled

Branicks Group AG, a leading listed property company in Germany, reaffirmed its full-year forecast of FFO (Funds From Operations) between EUR 50 and 55 million.

The company reported a take-up from lettings of over 340,000 sqm in the 3rd quarter.

Branicks Group AG successfully repaid a bond on schedule at its maturity.

The company continues to implement its "Performance 2024" action plan, which includes reducing debt, lowering costs, and completing large-scale lettings.

Branicks Group AG earned EUR 33.1 million in FFO after non-controlling interests by the end of the nine-month period.

The company's assets under management equaled approximately EUR 13.9 billion as of 30 September 2023.

The price of DIC Asset at the time of the news was 4,0950 and was down -0,61 compared with the previous day. 14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0900 this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 since publication.