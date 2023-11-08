The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 59,50and was up +0,85compared with the previous day.20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,60this corresponds to a plus of +0,17since publication.

SIXT SE has made history by surpassing one billion euros in quarterly revenue for the first time, marking a 13% increase to EUR 1.13 billion in Q3. This milestone, along with significant investments and new partnerships, signals a promising future for the company.

Sixt Vz Hits Record Revenue, Surpassing €1 Billion in a Single Quarter for the First Time

