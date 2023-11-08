    checkAd

    Sixt Vz Hits Record Revenue, Surpassing €1 Billion in a Single Quarter for the First Time

    SIXT SE has made history by surpassing one billion euros in quarterly revenue for the first time, marking a 13% increase to EUR 1.13 billion in Q3. This milestone, along with significant investments and new partnerships, signals a promising future for the company.

    • SIXT SE achieved a record revenue of over one billion euros in a single quarter for the first time.
    • The company's revenue increased by 13% to EUR 1.13 billion in the third quarter, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.
    • Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 246.9 million in the third quarter were nearly 70% above figures for the third quarter from the pre-Covid record year 2019.
    • For the entire fiscal year of 2023, the Management Board expects a consolidated revenue of around EUR 3.6 billion and an EBT of between EUR 460 and 500 million.
    • SIXT continued to invest heavily in service quality, brand expansion, and technology, and announced new partnerships for further expansion.
    • Despite the volatile market environment due to geopolitical conflicts and economic forecasts, SIXT expects a stronger result for the fourth quarter of 2023 than in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 59,50EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.

