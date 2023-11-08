Voestalpine AG: Strong H1 2023/24 Results Despite Economic Downturn

voestalpine AG reported solid half-year results for 2023/24 despite an economic slowdown.

Revenue for the first half of 2023/24 fell by 8.4% from EUR 9.3 billion to EUR 8.5 billion compared to the previous year.

EBITDA fell by 36.7% from EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 915 million, and EBIT fell by 40.9% year over year, from EUR 898 million to EUR 531 million.

Profit before tax is EUR 440 million (H1 2022/23: EUR 846 million); profit after tax is EUR 333 million (H1 2022/23: EUR 715 million).

The gearing ratio improved year over year, from 32.7% to 26.6%.

The number of employees increased by 1.7% to 51,212 full-time equivalents.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 08.11.2023.The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 24,550and was down -0,16compared with the previous day.13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,540this corresponds to a minus of -0,04since publication.