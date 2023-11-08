Masterflex's Q3 2023 Profit Surge Confirms Full-Year Guidance

Masterflex SE reported a significant increase in profitability in Q3 2023 with a 16.2% operating EBIT margin.

The company's consolidated sales revenue after nine months was up 3.8% on the previous year at EUR 79.0 million.

Consolidated operating EBIT after nine months was EUR 11.0 million, up from EUR 10.4 million in the same period of the previous year, resulting in a rise in operating EBIT margin to 14.0%.

Masterflex's balance sheet situation improved as of September 30, 2023, with equity increasing from EUR 52.0 million at the end of fiscal year 2022 to EUR 57.4 million.

In Q3 2023, the company generated an operating EBIT of EUR 4.3 million on sales revenue of EUR 26.3 million, representing earnings growth of 14.7% compared with the prior-year figure.

Despite economic, interest rate and geopolitical uncertainties, Masterflex confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2023, aiming to generate sales revenue in the range of EUR 103 million to EUR 110 million and operating EBIT in the range of EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 8,8800 and was up +0,79 compared with the previous day.