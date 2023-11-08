    checkAd

    Semperit Holding Thrives as Elastomers Specialist Amidst Tough Market Conditions

    Amidst a tough market climate, Semperit AG Holding has successfully repositioned itself as an elastomers specialist, even as it grapples with a dip in revenue and EBITDA.

    • Semperit AG Holding has completed its repositioning as an elastomers specialist, despite a challenging market environment.
    • The company reported revenue in continued operations of EUR 547.6 million, down 7.7% from the previous year, and EBITDA of EUR 56.8 million, down 28.8%.
    • Cost reductions with a run rate of more than EUR 10 million are being implemented, with EUR 2.7 million already recognised in profit or loss in Q1-3/2023.
    • The EBITDA outlook for the full year is confirmed at the lower end of the original range at around EUR 70 million.
    • Earnings after tax are still burdened by the now sold medical business.
    • The company has made an important step towards growth with the acquisition of the Rico Group and its new, streamlined organisation with two powerful divisions.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 15,050EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

    Semperit Holding

    +0,13 %
    -1,25 %
    -8,01 %
    -25,77 %
    -28,59 %
    -35,55 %
    +4,94 %
    -58,62 %
    +10,00 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378



    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt