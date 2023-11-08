Semperit Holding Thrives as Elastomers Specialist Amidst Tough Market Conditions
Amidst a tough market climate, Semperit AG Holding has successfully repositioned itself as an elastomers specialist, even as it grapples with a dip in revenue and EBITDA.
- Semperit AG Holding has completed its repositioning as an elastomers specialist, despite a challenging market environment.
- The company reported revenue in continued operations of EUR 547.6 million, down 7.7% from the previous year, and EBITDA of EUR 56.8 million, down 28.8%.
- Cost reductions with a run rate of more than EUR 10 million are being implemented, with EUR 2.7 million already recognised in profit or loss in Q1-3/2023.
- The EBITDA outlook for the full year is confirmed at the lower end of the original range at around EUR 70 million.
- Earnings after tax are still burdened by the now sold medical business.
- The company has made an important step towards growth with the acquisition of the Rico Group and its new, streamlined organisation with two powerful divisions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.11.2023.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 15,050EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
+0,13 %
-1,25 %
-8,01 %
-25,77 %
-28,59 %
-35,55 %
+4,94 %
-58,62 %
+10,00 %
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |