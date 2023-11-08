Semperit Holding Thrives as Elastomers Specialist Amidst Tough Market Conditions

Semperit AG Holding has completed its repositioning as an elastomers specialist, despite a challenging market environment.

The company reported revenue in continued operations of EUR 547.6 million, down 7.7% from the previous year, and EBITDA of EUR 56.8 million, down 28.8%.

Cost reductions with a run rate of more than EUR 10 million are being implemented, with EUR 2.7 million already recognised in profit or loss in Q1-3/2023.

The EBITDA outlook for the full year is confirmed at the lower end of the original range at around EUR 70 million.

Earnings after tax are still burdened by the now sold medical business.

The company has made an important step towards growth with the acquisition of the Rico Group and its new, streamlined organisation with two powerful divisions.

