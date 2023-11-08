Elmos Semiconductor Reports Sustained Profit Growth in Q3 2023

Elmos Semiconductor SE reported a year on year sales growth of 26.7% in Q3 2023, reaching 151.5 million Euro

The EBIT margin improved to 27.5% in Q3 2023, with EBIT rising to 41.6 million Euro

Capital expenditures, particularly for testing capacities expansion, amounted to 34.0 million Euro in Q3 2023

Adjusted free cash flow stood at 33.9 million Euro in Q3 2023, influenced by the partial payment for the sale of the wafer fab of 37.2 million Euro

Elmos continues to anticipate sales of more than 560 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales for the full year 2023

Elmos expects a negative operating adjusted free cash flow in 2023, excluding effects from M&A transactions.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 72,50 and was up +1,19 compared with the previous day.