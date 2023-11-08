Elmos Semiconductor Reports Sustained Profit Growth in Q3 2023
Elmos Semiconductor SE showcased a robust financial performance in Q3 2023, with a notable 26.7% YoY sales growth and a significant improvement in EBIT margin.
- Elmos Semiconductor SE reported a year on year sales growth of 26.7% in Q3 2023, reaching 151.5 million Euro
- The EBIT margin improved to 27.5% in Q3 2023, with EBIT rising to 41.6 million Euro
- Capital expenditures, particularly for testing capacities expansion, amounted to 34.0 million Euro in Q3 2023
- Adjusted free cash flow stood at 33.9 million Euro in Q3 2023, influenced by the partial payment for the sale of the wafer fab of 37.2 million Euro
- Elmos continues to anticipate sales of more than 560 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales for the full year 2023
- Elmos expects a negative operating adjusted free cash flow in 2023, excluding effects from M&A transactions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Elmos Semiconductor is on 08.11.2023.
The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 72,50EUR and was up +1,19 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.718,25PKT (-0,37 %).
ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
