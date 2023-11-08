Hawesko Holding Maintains Last Year's Q3 Operating Results, Continues Strong Performance

Hawesko Holding SE reported Q3 2023 sales of €143 million, down from €148 million the previous year, and an adjusted EBIT of €5.3 million, consistent with the previous year.

The company managed to maintain its operating result despite a difficult market environment and inflation, thanks to cost reductions in marketing, logistics, and administration.

Sales for the period from January to September 2023 were on par with the previous year, despite a 3% decrease in Q3 sales compared to the same period in the previous year.

The operating result for the period from January to September amounted to €18.6 million, down from €20.6 million the previous year. However, operating cash flow improved by 30% compared to the previous year due to measures taken to reduce inventory levels.

The company's Austrian subsidiary, WEIN&CO, required an extraordinary goodwill impairment in Q3 due to the economic situation and high interest rates.

For the full year 2023, Hawesko Group expects challenging market conditions and anticipates a sales trend of up to minus three percent and an operating result of €32 to €35 million.

