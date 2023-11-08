JDC Group Soars Back to Double-Digit Growth in Q3

JDC Group AG reports double-digit growth in the third quarter of 2023, with revenue increasing by 10.0% to EUR 38.3 million.

In the first nine months of 2023, revenue increased by 6.1% to EUR 122.9 million.

EBITDA doubled in the third quarter to EUR 1.6 million and rose by 8.2% to EUR 6.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The Advisortech division increased its revenue by 9.6% to EUR 33.4 million in the third quarter and by 10.7% to EUR 108.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The Advisory division saw a decrease in revenues by around 7% to EUR 7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and by 10.7% to EUR 23.6 million in the first nine months.

JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH successfully placed a EUR 20 million bond.

