JDC Group Soars Back to Double-Digit Growth in Q3
Experiencing a robust third quarter in 2023, JDC Group AG announces a double-digit growth, with a revenue surge of 10.0% to EUR 38.3 million.
- JDC Group AG reports double-digit growth in the third quarter of 2023, with revenue increasing by 10.0% to EUR 38.3 million.
- In the first nine months of 2023, revenue increased by 6.1% to EUR 122.9 million.
- EBITDA doubled in the third quarter to EUR 1.6 million and rose by 8.2% to EUR 6.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The Advisortech division increased its revenue by 9.6% to EUR 33.4 million in the third quarter and by 10.7% to EUR 108.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The Advisory division saw a decrease in revenues by around 7% to EUR 7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and by 10.7% to EUR 23.6 million in the first nine months.
- JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH successfully placed a EUR 20 million bond.
The next important date, Analyst Call Shareholder Letter Q3 2023, at JDC Group is on 08.11.2023.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 18,200EUR and was up +1,96 % compared with the previous day.
+1,96 %
+18,95 %
+7,69 %
+4,15 %
+5,66 %
+112,62 %
+158,19 %
+598,66 %
+76,70 %
ISIN:DE000A0B9N37WKN:A0B9N3
