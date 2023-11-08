The price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch at the time of the news was 29,80and did not change compared to the previous day.

Surpassing its business projections, PWO Group has seen a promising uptick in the first three quarters of 2023, prompting an upward revision of its key performance forecasts.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch (PWO) Soars with Positive Growth in First 9 Months of 2023

