Progress-Werk Oberkirch (PWO) Soars with Positive Growth in First 9 Months of 2023
Surpassing its business projections, PWO Group has seen a promising uptick in the first three quarters of 2023, prompting an upward revision of its key performance forecasts.
- PWO Group reports positive development in the first 9 months of 2023, exceeding its planned business performance.
- The company raised its forecasts for key performance indicators for the 2023 fiscal year on October 6, 2023.
- PWO Group's high level of new business is resulting in an ongoing stream of new series production start-ups and ramp-ups.
- The company is expanding its solutions in environmentally friendly lightweight construction and e-mobility.
- PWO Group has acquired 100,000 square meters of land for a new production site in Eastern Europe and is accelerating its green transformation, planning to switch completely to green power at its locations in China by 2026.
- Key figures for the first 9 months of 2023 include revenue of EUR 417.3 million, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 23.9 million, net income for the period of EUR 13.0 million, and capital expenditure of EUR 18.2 million.
The price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch at the time of the news was 29,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,33 %
+0,68 %
-7,74 %
+10,58 %
+80,61 %
-0,03 %
-28,62 %
+1.199,61 %
ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
