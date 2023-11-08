OLB Triumphs with Continued Success and Growth in First 3 Quarters of 2023
In a triumphant financial update, Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) has revealed a robust 13.8% surge in pre-tax profits for the first three quarters of 2023, with a notable improvement in key performance indicators.
- Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) reported a 13.8% increase in pre-tax profits to EUR 223.0 million for the first nine months of 2023.
- The bank's cost-income ratio improved to 38.8% and return on equity was at 14.7%.
- OLB's total loan volume reached EUR 19.0 billion, up from EUR 18.1 billion the previous year.
- Customer deposits increased to EUR 16.7 billion, a growth of about 8%.
- The bank expects a new record level for profit after taxes for fiscal year 2023.
- OLB is awaiting approval for the acquisition of Degussa Bank, which is expected to be supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) going forward.
