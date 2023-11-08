    checkAd

    HEIDELBERG well on track after solid second quarter and confirms forecast

    - Sales and incoming orders: Half-year figures adjusted for exchange rate
    movements match previous year
    - Adjusted EBITDA margin: Increase to 9.2 percent after first half-year
    - New technologies: Growth in packaging printing / Successful market launch of
    Gallus One and Boardmaster
    - Operating cash flow: Improvement on same period of previous year

    Despite the difficult global economic situation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
    (HEIDELBERG) is well on track after six months of the financial year 2023/2024.
    This is the result of a slight improvement in sales in the key EMEA region
    thanks to growth in the packaging segment. After adjustment for exchange rate
    movements, the technology company achieved sales of EUR 1.092 billion in the
    first half-year (April 1 - September 30, 2023), which matched the previous year
    (EUR 1.120 billion). Incoming orders after six months totaled EUR 1.184 billion
    after adjustment for exchange rate movements, which was also equivalent to the
    previous year's level (EUR 1.229 billion). The adjusted operating result
    (EBITDA) was an improvement on the same period of the previous year, with the
    half-year figure amounting to EUR 101 million (adjusted result for previous
    year: EUR 92 million). The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.2
    percent (previous year: 8.2 percent).

    Successful market launch of new technologies in growth sector of packaging
    printing

    Packaging and label printing is experiencing structural growth due to burgeoning
    worldwide demand for packaged goods. That being the case, the market launch of
    new technologies from HEIDELBERG for this growth segment was a big success. For
    example, the Gallus One digital label press impressed at the major industry
    trade show LabelExpo and attracted a great deal of interest from customers. The
    Boardmaster press for high productivity in packaging printing also generated
    further sales. In parallel with this, incoming orders for the Packaging
    Solutions segment saw a significant increase of around 16 percent in the first
    half-year. "Given the stable growth of packaging printing, we are continuously
    further expanding our portfolio in this sector," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin
    Monz.

    Besides effects associated with the product and country mix, price adjustments
    to compensate for higher personnel, material, and energy costs have also had a
    positive impact. The net result after taxes for the half-year remained clearly
    positive at EUR 33 million. Compared with the previous year (EUR 44 million),
