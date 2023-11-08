HEIDELBERG well on track after solid second quarter and confirms forecast
Heidelberg (ots) -
- Sales and incoming orders: Half-year figures adjusted for exchange rate
movements match previous year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin: Increase to 9.2 percent after first half-year
- New technologies: Growth in packaging printing / Successful market launch of
Gallus One and Boardmaster
- Operating cash flow: Improvement on same period of previous year
Despite the difficult global economic situation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
(HEIDELBERG) is well on track after six months of the financial year 2023/2024.
This is the result of a slight improvement in sales in the key EMEA region
thanks to growth in the packaging segment. After adjustment for exchange rate
movements, the technology company achieved sales of EUR 1.092 billion in the
first half-year (April 1 - September 30, 2023), which matched the previous year
(EUR 1.120 billion). Incoming orders after six months totaled EUR 1.184 billion
after adjustment for exchange rate movements, which was also equivalent to the
previous year's level (EUR 1.229 billion). The adjusted operating result
(EBITDA) was an improvement on the same period of the previous year, with the
half-year figure amounting to EUR 101 million (adjusted result for previous
year: EUR 92 million). The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.2
percent (previous year: 8.2 percent).
Successful market launch of new technologies in growth sector of packaging
printing
Packaging and label printing is experiencing structural growth due to burgeoning
worldwide demand for packaged goods. That being the case, the market launch of
new technologies from HEIDELBERG for this growth segment was a big success. For
example, the Gallus One digital label press impressed at the major industry
trade show LabelExpo and attracted a great deal of interest from customers. The
Boardmaster press for high productivity in packaging printing also generated
further sales. In parallel with this, incoming orders for the Packaging
Solutions segment saw a significant increase of around 16 percent in the first
half-year. "Given the stable growth of packaging printing, we are continuously
further expanding our portfolio in this sector," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin
Monz.
Besides effects associated with the product and country mix, price adjustments
to compensate for higher personnel, material, and energy costs have also had a
positive impact. The net result after taxes for the half-year remained clearly
positive at EUR 33 million. Compared with the previous year (EUR 44 million),
- Sales and incoming orders: Half-year figures adjusted for exchange rate
movements match previous year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin: Increase to 9.2 percent after first half-year
- New technologies: Growth in packaging printing / Successful market launch of
Gallus One and Boardmaster
- Operating cash flow: Improvement on same period of previous year
Despite the difficult global economic situation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
(HEIDELBERG) is well on track after six months of the financial year 2023/2024.
This is the result of a slight improvement in sales in the key EMEA region
thanks to growth in the packaging segment. After adjustment for exchange rate
movements, the technology company achieved sales of EUR 1.092 billion in the
first half-year (April 1 - September 30, 2023), which matched the previous year
(EUR 1.120 billion). Incoming orders after six months totaled EUR 1.184 billion
after adjustment for exchange rate movements, which was also equivalent to the
previous year's level (EUR 1.229 billion). The adjusted operating result
(EBITDA) was an improvement on the same period of the previous year, with the
half-year figure amounting to EUR 101 million (adjusted result for previous
year: EUR 92 million). The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.2
percent (previous year: 8.2 percent).
Successful market launch of new technologies in growth sector of packaging
printing
Packaging and label printing is experiencing structural growth due to burgeoning
worldwide demand for packaged goods. That being the case, the market launch of
new technologies from HEIDELBERG for this growth segment was a big success. For
example, the Gallus One digital label press impressed at the major industry
trade show LabelExpo and attracted a great deal of interest from customers. The
Boardmaster press for high productivity in packaging printing also generated
further sales. In parallel with this, incoming orders for the Packaging
Solutions segment saw a significant increase of around 16 percent in the first
half-year. "Given the stable growth of packaging printing, we are continuously
further expanding our portfolio in this sector," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin
Monz.
Besides effects associated with the product and country mix, price adjustments
to compensate for higher personnel, material, and energy costs have also had a
positive impact. The net result after taxes for the half-year remained clearly
positive at EUR 33 million. Compared with the previous year (EUR 44 million),
|Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 93 | 0 |