HEIDELBERG well on track after solid second quarter and confirms forecast

Heidelberg (ots) -- Sales and incoming orders: Half-year figures adjusted for exchange ratemovements match previous year- Adjusted EBITDA margin: Increase to 9.2 percent after first half-year- New technologies: Growth in packaging printing / Successful market launch ofGallus One and Boardmaster- Operating cash flow: Improvement on same period of previous yearDespite the difficult global economic situation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG(HEIDELBERG) is well on track after six months of the financial year 2023/2024.This is the result of a slight improvement in sales in the key EMEA regionthanks to growth in the packaging segment. After adjustment for exchange ratemovements, the technology company achieved sales of EUR 1.092 billion in thefirst half-year (April 1 - September 30, 2023), which matched the previous year(EUR 1.120 billion). Incoming orders after six months totaled EUR 1.184 billionafter adjustment for exchange rate movements, which was also equivalent to theprevious year's level (EUR 1.229 billion). The adjusted operating result(EBITDA) was an improvement on the same period of the previous year, with thehalf-year figure amounting to EUR 101 million (adjusted result for previousyear: EUR 92 million). The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.2percent (previous year: 8.2 percent).Successful market launch of new technologies in growth sector of packagingprintingPackaging and label printing is experiencing structural growth due to burgeoningworldwide demand for packaged goods. That being the case, the market launch ofnew technologies from HEIDELBERG for this growth segment was a big success. Forexample, the Gallus One digital label press impressed at the major industrytrade show LabelExpo and attracted a great deal of interest from customers. TheBoardmaster press for high productivity in packaging printing also generatedfurther sales. In parallel with this, incoming orders for the PackagingSolutions segment saw a significant increase of around 16 percent in the firsthalf-year. "Given the stable growth of packaging printing, we are continuouslyfurther expanding our portfolio in this sector," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. LudwinMonz.Besides effects associated with the product and country mix, price adjustmentsto compensate for higher personnel, material, and energy costs have also had apositive impact. The net result after taxes for the half-year remained clearlypositive at EUR 33 million. Compared with the previous year (EUR 44 million),