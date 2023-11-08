    checkAd

    NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire

    Bielefeld, Cincinnati, London (ots) - Strengthening Its Presence in the SAP©
    Midmarket Space and Expanding its ServiceNow Partnership Offerings

    NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a group company of NTT DATA and a global
    strategic partner of SAP, today unveiled its acquisition of Sapphire, a
    UK-headquartered provider of digital operations software and services to
    primarily mid-market customers in the US and UK markets through its partnerships
    with SAP, ServiceNow, Infor SunSystems, HxGN and AWS. The acquisition
    underscores NTT DATA Business Solutions' commitment to solidifying its
    leadership in the SAP midmarket sector and its ambition to stand out as both a
    premier provider in the SAP SI market for major clients and an advanced digital
    operations solutions provider to mid-market customers.

    "We are excited to leverage the potential Sapphire offers to our global
    customers, especially their ServiceNow partnership capabilities. Sapphire's
    expertise complements those of NTT DATA Business Solutions and will allow us to
    comprehensively serve the UK and US SME market. In addition, the acquisition
    will contribute to increase our market share in these two focus countries,"
    stated Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.
    "Sapphire has a strong SAP knowledge in development and consulting, particularly
    in the area of finance and logistic. Together, we can even more effectively
    support our customers throughout their complete lifecycle."

    With the acquisition, more than 1,200 existing customers with an average 7-year
    relationship with Sapphirewill move to the NTT/NTT DATA Group. "Having watched
    Sapphire's business evolution over two decades, the esteem Sapphire commands in
    the market, from both customers and suppliers, is evident. Sapphire's extensive
    capability in the SAP midmarket is a significant addition to NTT DATA Business
    Solutions, with our mutual focus on driving digital transformation through cloud
    adoption making us the only SAP partner able to comprehensively and consistently
    serve enterprise and mid-market customer's needs," expressed Justin Brading, EVP
    of Western Europe and Managing Director UK&I for NTT DATA Business Solutions.

    Sapphire's principle markets are the UK and US, allowing NTT DATA Business
    Solutions to expand its business in the countries. "Sapphire complements our US
    team and will expedite our move into SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, a mutual priority
    for both SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions. Vince De Luca, the CEO of
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  137   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire Strengthening Its Presence in the SAP© Midmarket Space and Expanding its ServiceNow Partnership Offerings NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a group company of NTT DATA and a global strategic partner of SAP, today unveiled its acquisition of Sapphire, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    252 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    184 Leser
    IONOS erhält C5-Testat für Compute Engine, Cloud Cubes und S3 Object Storage
    176 Leser
    Analyse: An diesen vier Hürden scheitert meist die Digitalisierung in Immobilienunternehmen
    168 Leser
    BIRKENSTOCK ernennt neuen Managing Director für Greater China: Tiffany Wu soll Expansion in der Region mit dem größten Wachstumspotential Vorantreiben ...
    164 Leser
    Übernahme-Deal in der Fondsindustrie: Anevis Solutions kauft den Frankfurter IT-Dienstleister gd inside (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    PwC Deutschland wächst zweistellig und in allen Geschäftsfeldern / 150 Millionen Euro ...
    156 Leser
    Umfrage: Tech-Schuldenfalle bremst Wachstum bei fast jedem zweiten Unternehmen weltweit
    152 Leser
    Die Geheimwaffe für Datenriesen: Experte verrät, wie Cloud-Lösungen den Wettbewerbsvorteil für Unternehmen mit ...
    144 Leser
    Mit "Brands For You" stärkt das Alexa Online-Marken für den stationären ...
    144 Leser
    Aleph Alpha erhält eine Gesamtinvestition von mehr als einer halben Milliarde US-Dollar von ...
    284 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    252 Leser
    LBBW startet digitale Employer Branding-Kampagne: Unter dem Motto #NeuesSchaffen wird Katharina von Württemberg zur virtuellen ...
    240 Leser
    Pava Partners geht an den Start
    232 Leser
    Alvarez & Marsal verstärkt sein Team zur digitalen Transformation in der DACH-Region mit ...
    224 Leser
    Pava Partners takes off
    212 Leser
    Umfrage: Risiken von Vorsorgelücken und Berufsunfähigkeit werden unterschätzt (FOTO)
    192 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    184 Leser
    Nachhaltigkeit in deutschen Unternehmen: 83 Prozent der Führungskräfte finden ESG-Faktoren wichtig, aber nur 17 Prozent haben ...
    180 Leser
    IONOS erhält C5-Testat für Compute Engine, Cloud Cubes und S3 Object Storage
    176 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2204 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1872 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    956 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    748 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    676 Leser
    Von der Planung bis zur Installation: Wie Voltpol Hausbesitzern bei Photovoltaik-Projekten zur Seite steht (FOTO)
    608 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    588 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    552 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    524 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    516 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6752 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5467 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5464 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5248 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5096 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4088 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    3912 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt