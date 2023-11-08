NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire

Bielefeld, Cincinnati, London (ots) - Strengthening Its Presence in the SAP©

Midmarket Space and Expanding its ServiceNow Partnership Offerings



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a group company of NTT DATA and a global

strategic partner of SAP, today unveiled its acquisition of Sapphire, a

UK-headquartered provider of digital operations software and services to

primarily mid-market customers in the US and UK markets through its partnerships

with SAP, ServiceNow, Infor SunSystems, HxGN and AWS. The acquisition

underscores NTT DATA Business Solutions' commitment to solidifying its

leadership in the SAP midmarket sector and its ambition to stand out as both a

premier provider in the SAP SI market for major clients and an advanced digital

operations solutions provider to mid-market customers.





"We are excited to leverage the potential Sapphire offers to our globalcustomers, especially their ServiceNow partnership capabilities. Sapphire'sexpertise complements those of NTT DATA Business Solutions and will allow us tocomprehensively serve the UK and US SME market. In addition, the acquisitionwill contribute to increase our market share in these two focus countries,"stated Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc."Sapphire has a strong SAP knowledge in development and consulting, particularlyin the area of finance and logistic. Together, we can even more effectivelysupport our customers throughout their complete lifecycle."With the acquisition, more than 1,200 existing customers with an average 7-yearrelationship with Sapphirewill move to the NTT/NTT DATA Group. "Having watchedSapphire's business evolution over two decades, the esteem Sapphire commands inthe market, from both customers and suppliers, is evident. Sapphire's extensivecapability in the SAP midmarket is a significant addition to NTT DATA BusinessSolutions, with our mutual focus on driving digital transformation through cloudadoption making us the only SAP partner able to comprehensively and consistentlyserve enterprise and mid-market customer's needs," expressed Justin Brading, EVPof Western Europe and Managing Director UK&I for NTT DATA Business Solutions.Sapphire's principle markets are the UK and US, allowing NTT DATA BusinessSolutions to expand its business in the countries. "Sapphire complements our USteam and will expedite our move into SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, a mutual priorityfor both SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions. Vince De Luca, the CEO of