NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire
Bielefeld, Cincinnati, London (ots) - Strengthening Its Presence in the SAP©
Midmarket Space and Expanding its ServiceNow Partnership Offerings
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a group company of NTT DATA and a global
strategic partner of SAP, today unveiled its acquisition of Sapphire, a
UK-headquartered provider of digital operations software and services to
primarily mid-market customers in the US and UK markets through its partnerships
with SAP, ServiceNow, Infor SunSystems, HxGN and AWS. The acquisition
underscores NTT DATA Business Solutions' commitment to solidifying its
leadership in the SAP midmarket sector and its ambition to stand out as both a
premier provider in the SAP SI market for major clients and an advanced digital
operations solutions provider to mid-market customers.
"We are excited to leverage the potential Sapphire offers to our global
customers, especially their ServiceNow partnership capabilities. Sapphire's
expertise complements those of NTT DATA Business Solutions and will allow us to
comprehensively serve the UK and US SME market. In addition, the acquisition
will contribute to increase our market share in these two focus countries,"
stated Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.
"Sapphire has a strong SAP knowledge in development and consulting, particularly
in the area of finance and logistic. Together, we can even more effectively
support our customers throughout their complete lifecycle."
With the acquisition, more than 1,200 existing customers with an average 7-year
relationship with Sapphirewill move to the NTT/NTT DATA Group. "Having watched
Sapphire's business evolution over two decades, the esteem Sapphire commands in
the market, from both customers and suppliers, is evident. Sapphire's extensive
capability in the SAP midmarket is a significant addition to NTT DATA Business
Solutions, with our mutual focus on driving digital transformation through cloud
adoption making us the only SAP partner able to comprehensively and consistently
serve enterprise and mid-market customer's needs," expressed Justin Brading, EVP
of Western Europe and Managing Director UK&I for NTT DATA Business Solutions.
Sapphire's principle markets are the UK and US, allowing NTT DATA Business
Solutions to expand its business in the countries. "Sapphire complements our US
team and will expedite our move into SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, a mutual priority
for both SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions. Vince De Luca, the CEO of
