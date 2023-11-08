    checkAd

    bet-at-home.com AG Reveals Impressive Q1-Q3 2023 Group Figures

    In a recent financial update, bet-at-home.com AG disclosed its Q1-Q3 2023 performance, revealing a revenue drop and strategic outsourcing moves amidst challenging market conditions.

    Foto: Timon - stock.adobe.com
    • bet-at-home.com AG released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2023, with gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to EUR 34.5 million, a decrease of 11.6% from the previous year.
    • The company outsourced key corporate functions to iGaming software provider EveryMatrix and successfully completed the outsourcing of the German-licensed offering in October 2023.
    • Regulatory developments in Germany and adverse sporting results were cited as the main reasons for the decrease in revenue.
    • Personnel expenses decreased by 38.8% to EUR 6.6 million due to two restructuring programs implemented in 2022, while marketing expenses increased by 33.8% to EUR 11.7 million.
    • EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2023 was EUR 1.7 million, a decrease of 24.4% from the same period in 2022.
    • The company expects gross betting and gaming revenue for the 2023 financial year to be in the range of EUR 44 – 48 million and EBITDA in the upper range of the previously announced forecast from EUR -3 million to EUR 1 million.

    The next important date, Group quarterly report Q1-Q3 2023, at bet-at-home.com is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,6250EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.

    bet-at-home.com

    +1,68 %
    +0,28 %
    -4,98 %
    -7,88 %
    -19,40 %
    -88,95 %
    -94,12 %
    -72,76 %
    +302,78 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DNAY5WKN:A0DNAY



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  21   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    bet-at-home.com AG Reveals Impressive Q1-Q3 2023 Group Figures In a recent financial update, bet-at-home.com AG disclosed its Q1-Q3 2023 performance, revealing a revenue drop and strategic outsourcing moves amidst challenging market conditions.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    544 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast
    364 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Tagesüberblick: TecDAX überzeugt mit stärkstem Wachstum, SDAX verzeichnet Verluste
    348 Leser
    Commerzbank strebt 11% Eigenkapitalrendite an: Starkes 9M-Ergebnis ebnet Weg für Strategie 2027
    328 Leser
    Evotec SE: Update und Ergebnisse der ersten 9 Monate 2023 - Neues zur Unternehmensentwicklung
    328 Leser
    Knaus Tabbert 2023: Überholspur dank starkem Umsatz und Ergebnis im 3. Quartal
    220 Leser
    Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy
    216 Leser
    Schon im Q3: AUTO1 Group erzielt beeindruckende Profitabilität
    212 Leser
    HOMAG Group AG: Effizienz-Boost und Kapazitätsabbau durch neues Maßnahmenpaket
    212 Leser
    E.ON SE: Beschleunigte Investitionen treiben Wachstumskurs voran
    192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1460 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1164 Leser
    Fresenius mit starken Quartalszahlen: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
    892 Leser
    Deutsche Bank plant massiven Filialabbau bei Postbank - Stellenkürzungen und Kritik
    828 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    728 Leser
    Paypal übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Analysten sehen Aufwärtspotenzial
    728 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    596 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    552 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    544 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2044 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1956 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1944 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1816 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1632 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4328 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3444 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3180 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3172 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3136 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2796 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2584 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2044 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1972 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt