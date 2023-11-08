bet-at-home.com AG Reveals Impressive Q1-Q3 2023 Group Figures
In a recent financial update, bet-at-home.com AG disclosed its Q1-Q3 2023 performance, revealing a revenue drop and strategic outsourcing moves amidst challenging market conditions.
- bet-at-home.com AG released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2023, with gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to EUR 34.5 million, a decrease of 11.6% from the previous year.
- The company outsourced key corporate functions to iGaming software provider EveryMatrix and successfully completed the outsourcing of the German-licensed offering in October 2023.
- Regulatory developments in Germany and adverse sporting results were cited as the main reasons for the decrease in revenue.
- Personnel expenses decreased by 38.8% to EUR 6.6 million due to two restructuring programs implemented in 2022, while marketing expenses increased by 33.8% to EUR 11.7 million.
- EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2023 was EUR 1.7 million, a decrease of 24.4% from the same period in 2022.
- The company expects gross betting and gaming revenue for the 2023 financial year to be in the range of EUR 44 – 48 million and EBITDA in the upper range of the previously announced forecast from EUR -3 million to EUR 1 million.
The next important date, Group quarterly report Q1-Q3 2023, at bet-at-home.com is on 08.11.2023.
The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,6250EUR and was up +1,68 % compared with the previous day.
+1,68 %
+0,28 %
-4,98 %
-7,88 %
-19,40 %
-88,95 %
-94,12 %
-72,76 %
+302,78 %
ISIN:DE000A0DNAY5WKN:A0DNAY
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 21 | 0 |