bet-at-home.com AG Reveals Impressive Q1-Q3 2023 Group Figures

bet-at-home.com AG released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2023, with gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to EUR 34.5 million, a decrease of 11.6% from the previous year.

The company outsourced key corporate functions to iGaming software provider EveryMatrix and successfully completed the outsourcing of the German-licensed offering in October 2023.

Regulatory developments in Germany and adverse sporting results were cited as the main reasons for the decrease in revenue.

Personnel expenses decreased by 38.8% to EUR 6.6 million due to two restructuring programs implemented in 2022, while marketing expenses increased by 33.8% to EUR 11.7 million.

EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2023 was EUR 1.7 million, a decrease of 24.4% from the same period in 2022.

The company expects gross betting and gaming revenue for the 2023 financial year to be in the range of EUR 44 – 48 million and EBITDA in the upper range of the previously announced forecast from EUR -3 million to EUR 1 million.

The next important date, Group quarterly report Q1-Q3 2023, at bet-at-home.com is on 08.11.2023. The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 3,6250 and was up +1,68 compared with the previous day.