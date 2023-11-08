Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect / Deal is expected to close within this month (FOTO)
New York (ots) - Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, today
announced that it has acquired the New York City-based online grocery company
FreshDirect from Ahold Delhaize USA, the largest grocery retail group on the
East Coast.
The acquisition will lead to significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect
and emphasizes Getir's strategic ambitions to grow in the United States.
FreshDirect will leverage Getir's technology and operational footprint to offer
faster services to its loyal customer base, which will also benefit from easy
access to Getir's quick convenience service.
FreshDirect will enable Getir to further increase the quality and breadth of its
product range, especially regarding fresh products, making it even more
attractive to its New York customers.
With over two decades of service, FreshDirect has cultivated business ties with
some of the region's finest food growers and producers and has become a key
local online grocery player. Following the closing of the acquisition,
FreshDirect will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of its
facility in the Bronx, New York City. Both FreshDirect and Getir customers will
continue to receive the same service as before.
About Getir: Getir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocery
delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience
for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.
About FreshDirect: FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to
delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food
experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for
its customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to
the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect
serves the greater New York tri-state area.
Pressekontakt:
mailto:de.presse@getir.de
Getir Germany
Prenzlauer Allee 242-247
10405 Berlin
Deutschland
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156598/5643799
OTS: Getir Germany GmbH
