Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect / Deal is expected to close within this month (FOTO)

New York (ots) - Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, today

announced that it has acquired the New York City-based online grocery company

FreshDirect from Ahold Delhaize USA, the largest grocery retail group on the

East Coast.



The acquisition will lead to significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect

and emphasizes Getir's strategic ambitions to grow in the United States.

FreshDirect will leverage Getir's technology and operational footprint to offer

faster services to its loyal customer base, which will also benefit from easy

access to Getir's quick convenience service.





FreshDirect will enable Getir to further increase the quality and breadth of itsproduct range, especially regarding fresh products, making it even moreattractive to its New York customers.With over two decades of service, FreshDirect has cultivated business ties withsome of the region's finest food growers and producers and has become a keylocal online grocery player. Following the closing of the acquisition,FreshDirect will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of itsfacility in the Bronx, New York City. Both FreshDirect and Getir customers willcontinue to receive the same service as before.About Getir: Getir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocerydelivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great conveniencefor its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.About FreshDirect: FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed todelivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates foodexperiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better forits customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral tothe fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirectserves the greater New York tri-state area.