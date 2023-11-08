ID Finance Hits €132M Revenue in 9 Months after Record €282M Credit Originations
In the first three quarters of 2023, ID Finance Group achieved record-breaking revenues of €132m, primarily driven by its thriving Spanish consumer lending business.
- ID Finance Group reported €132m revenues in the first nine months of 2023, with record high credit originations of €282m.
- The Spanish consumer lending business was the main profit contributor, with a net profit of €7.3m in the first 9 months of 2023.
- The company's equity position increased by 4 percentage points to 28%, exceeding the company's commitments set out in the terms of its ID Finance Spain Eurobond.
- The financial wellness app Plazo has over 150,000 users in Spain and has issued more than 12,000 credit lines.
- In Mexico, new loans issued totalled €91 million, surpassing the previous year’s mark by 17%, resulting in a total of €42 million revenue for the first nine months.
- ID Finance Spain secured a €30 million investment from Kingsway Capital, and the Mexican unit secured a $30 million debt facility agreement with US asset manager SR Alternative Credit.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |