    Join the Vote: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Tech AG's 2019/2024 Convertible Bond

    Facing potential insolvency, PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG has called for a second vote from its 2019/2024 convertible bond creditors, following a delay in a property sale.

    • PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG has invited creditors of the 2019/2024 convertible bond to vote again to avoid potential insolvency.
    • The decision was prompted by a delay in the sale of a property, the proceeds of which were intended to cover the interest payment due on December 9, 2023.
    • The company proposes the elimination of interest, the introduction of a conversion right for the issuer (mandatory conversion), and a reduction in the conversion price.
    • The vote without a meeting is to take place before December 9, 2023.
    • Further details on the vote and its agenda will be published in the week beginning November 13, 2023 in the Federal Gazette and on the PREOS website.
    • Creditors will be invited to an investor call with the Joint Representative, Mr. Klaus Nieding, and will have the opportunity to submit their questions in advance.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
