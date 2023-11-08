Join the Vote: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Tech AG's 2019/2024 Convertible Bond
Facing potential insolvency, PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG has called for a second vote from its 2019/2024 convertible bond creditors, following a delay in a property sale.
- PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG has invited creditors of the 2019/2024 convertible bond to vote again to avoid potential insolvency.
- The decision was prompted by a delay in the sale of a property, the proceeds of which were intended to cover the interest payment due on December 9, 2023.
- The company proposes the elimination of interest, the introduction of a conversion right for the issuer (mandatory conversion), and a reduction in the conversion price.
- The vote without a meeting is to take place before December 9, 2023.
- Further details on the vote and its agenda will be published in the week beginning November 13, 2023 in the Federal Gazette and on the PREOS website.
- Creditors will be invited to an investor call with the Joint Representative, Mr. Klaus Nieding, and will have the opportunity to submit their questions in advance.
