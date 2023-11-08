    checkAd

    Infosys and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Cloud Transformation Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE:
    INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
    consulting, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with
    Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) (https://aws.amazon.com/) . The three-year
    collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific
    solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investments into
    go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.

    Working together, Infosys and AWS will support financial organizations, like
    retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys
    leveraging industry proven capabilities to deliver specialized end-to-end cloud
    migration and modernization services. Customers will receive transformative
    cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys
    Capital Markets' expertise to transform business models and modernize
    applications, delivering operational efficiency.

    As part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) ,
    a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their
    cloud journey, the collaboration will deliver industry specific use cases that
    leverage AWS's cloud native innovation including generative AI and data
    analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets,
    certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and
    ensure compliance.

    Bringing together the synergies of Infosys and AWS will also ensure greater
    business agility reacting to rapidly evolving market conditions and regulatory
    change as organizations restructure their business models and accelerate their
    migration to the cloud away from conventional managed datacenters. The
    underpinning flow of skills sharing between AWS and Infosys will support the
    entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical
    alignment and reduce business risk.

    To catalyze growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will
    jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next
    three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing
    large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new
    cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver
    new products and services.

    Wendy Redshaw, CDIO, Retail NatWest Group , said, "We see collaboration,
    strategic alignment, and engineering excellence as essential elements of
    successful partnerships. This relationship between Infosys and AWS embodies
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Infosys and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Cloud Transformation Across Europe, Middle East and Africa Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    284 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    200 Leser
    Umfrage: Tech-Schuldenfalle bremst Wachstum bei fast jedem zweiten Unternehmen weltweit
    176 Leser
    BIRKENSTOCK ernennt neuen Managing Director für Greater China: Tiffany Wu soll Expansion in der Region mit dem größten Wachstumspotential Vorantreiben ...
    168 Leser
    Analyse: An diesen vier Hürden scheitert meist die Digitalisierung in Immobilienunternehmen
    168 Leser
    PwC Deutschland wächst zweistellig und in allen Geschäftsfeldern / 150 Millionen Euro ...
    164 Leser
    Mit "Brands For You" stärkt das Alexa Online-Marken für den stationären ...
    152 Leser
    Die Geheimwaffe für Datenriesen: Experte verrät, wie Cloud-Lösungen den Wettbewerbsvorteil für Unternehmen mit ...
    144 Leser
    NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire
    144 Leser
    Kohler Co. gründet Energie-Geschäftsbereich als unabhängiges Unternehmen mit ...
    140 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    284 Leser
    Aleph Alpha erhält eine Gesamtinvestition von mehr als einer halben Milliarde US-Dollar von ...
    284 Leser
    LBBW startet digitale Employer Branding-Kampagne: Unter dem Motto #NeuesSchaffen wird Katharina von Württemberg zur virtuellen ...
    240 Leser
    Pava Partners geht an den Start
    232 Leser
    Alvarez & Marsal verstärkt sein Team zur digitalen Transformation in der DACH-Region mit ...
    224 Leser
    Pava Partners takes off
    212 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    200 Leser
    Umfrage: Risiken von Vorsorgelücken und Berufsunfähigkeit werden unterschätzt (FOTO)
    192 Leser
    Nachhaltigkeit in deutschen Unternehmen: 83 Prozent der Führungskräfte finden ESG-Faktoren wichtig, aber nur 17 Prozent haben ...
    180 Leser
    IONOS erhält C5-Testat für Compute Engine, Cloud Cubes und S3 Object Storage
    176 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2204 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1872 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    956 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    748 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    676 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    588 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    552 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    524 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    516 Leser
    Von 2012 bis 2022 gut 1 100 Krankenhausbetten für Kinder abgebaut
    500 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6752 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5467 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5464 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5248 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5096 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4088 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    3912 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt