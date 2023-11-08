Infosys and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Cloud Transformation Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE:

INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and

consulting, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with

Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) (https://aws.amazon.com/) . The three-year

collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific

solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investments into

go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.



Working together, Infosys and AWS will support financial organizations, like

retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys

leveraging industry proven capabilities to deliver specialized end-to-end cloud

migration and modernization services. Customers will receive transformative

cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys

Capital Markets' expertise to transform business models and modernize

applications, delivering operational efficiency.



