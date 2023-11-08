Infosys and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Cloud Transformation Across Europe, Middle East and Africa
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE:
INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with
Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) (https://aws.amazon.com/) . The three-year
collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific
solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investments into
go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.
Working together, Infosys and AWS will support financial organizations, like
retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys
leveraging industry proven capabilities to deliver specialized end-to-end cloud
migration and modernization services. Customers will receive transformative
cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys
Capital Markets' expertise to transform business models and modernize
applications, delivering operational efficiency.
As part of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) ,
a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their
cloud journey, the collaboration will deliver industry specific use cases that
leverage AWS's cloud native innovation including generative AI and data
analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets,
certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and
ensure compliance.
Bringing together the synergies of Infosys and AWS will also ensure greater
business agility reacting to rapidly evolving market conditions and regulatory
change as organizations restructure their business models and accelerate their
migration to the cloud away from conventional managed datacenters. The
underpinning flow of skills sharing between AWS and Infosys will support the
entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical
alignment and reduce business risk.
To catalyze growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will
jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next
three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing
large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new
cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver
new products and services.
Wendy Redshaw, CDIO, Retail NatWest Group , said, "We see collaboration,
strategic alignment, and engineering excellence as essential elements of
successful partnerships. This relationship between Infosys and AWS embodies
