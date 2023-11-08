SUESS MicroTec Sells MicroOptics Division to Focuslight Technologies: A New Era Begins

SÜSS MicroTec SE has signed an agreement to sell its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies.

The sale includes its Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and is being made to Focuslight (HK) Investment Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Shanghai listed company Focuslight Technologies Inc.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to pending approvals.

The transaction volume amounts to € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt.

After the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain extraordinary income before taxes in a range of around € 40 to 45 million.

From September 30, 2023, the MicroOptics division will appear in SUSS MicroTec’s financial reporting as a discontinued activity.

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.