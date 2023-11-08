SUESS MicroTec Sells MicroOptics Division to Focuslight Technologies: A New Era Begins

SÜSS MicroTec SE has signed an agreement to sell its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies.

The sale includes the Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The transaction volume is € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt.

After the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain an extraordinary income before taxes of around € 40 to 45 million.

The MicroOptics division no longer fits in SUSS MicroTec’s core business due to low synergies with its semiconductor equipment divisions.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the MicroOptics division contributed sales of EUR 39.2 million to the total sales of SUSS MicroTec.

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.