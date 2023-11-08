SUESS MicroTec Sells MicroOptics Division to Focuslight Technologies: A New Era Begins
In a strategic move, SÜSS MicroTec SE is set to divest its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies, including its Swiss subsidiary, SUSS MicroOptics SA, in a deal worth €75.5 million.
- SÜSS MicroTec SE has signed an agreement to sell its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies.
- The sale includes the Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
- The transaction volume is € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt.
- After the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain an extraordinary income before taxes of around € 40 to 45 million.
- The MicroOptics division no longer fits in SUSS MicroTec’s core business due to low synergies with its semiconductor equipment divisions.
- In the 2022 fiscal year, the MicroOptics division contributed sales of EUR 39.2 million to the total sales of SUSS MicroTec.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 18,610EUR and was up +9,41 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,860EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,72 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.688,74PKT (-0,23 %).
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
