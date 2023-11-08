    checkAd

    SUESS MicroTec Sells MicroOptics Division to Focuslight Technologies: A New Era Begins

    In a strategic move, SÜSS MicroTec SE is set to divest its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies, including its Swiss subsidiary, SUSS MicroOptics SA, in a deal worth €75.5 million.

    • SÜSS MicroTec SE has signed an agreement to sell its MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies.
    • The sale includes the Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
    • The transaction volume is € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt.
    • After the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain an extraordinary income before taxes of around € 40 to 45 million.
    • The MicroOptics division no longer fits in SUSS MicroTec’s core business due to low synergies with its semiconductor equipment divisions.
    • In the 2022 fiscal year, the MicroOptics division contributed sales of EUR 39.2 million to the total sales of SUSS MicroTec.

    SUESS MicroTec

    +15,17 %
    +20,06 %
    -8,70 %
    -9,43 %
    +55,55 %
    +15,61 %
    +89,53 %
    +187,16 %
    -19,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023



