JOST Werke SE Updates 2023 Forecast, Releases Preliminary Q3 Results

JOST Werke SE has adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2023 and published preliminary interim results for Q3 2023.

Sales in Q3 2023 were impacted by currency effects, reaching EUR 292.0 million, down from EUR 327.1 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2023 rose by 9.9% to EUR 33.4 million, up from EUR 30.4 million in Q3 2022. The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 2.1 percentage points to 11.4%.

The updated outlook for 2023 predicts adjusted EBIT to grow in a high single-digit percentage range compared to 2022, with sales expected to remain on the previous year's level due to negative currency effects and weak demand in the agricultural business.

The adjusted EBIT margin for fiscal year 2023 is expected to improve significantly compared to 2022 due to efficiency improvements in Transport and cost control measures in Agriculture.

JOST will publish its final interim results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 13, 2023.

The next important date, Publication of Interim Report Q3 2023; Analysts and Investors Conference Q3 2023, at JOST Werke is on 13.11.2023.