Mutares' 7th Successful Exit in 2023: Plati Group Sold to Accursia Capital

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 09.11.2023.The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,53and was up +0,34compared with the previous day.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has successfully divested its stake in Plati Group, a global wiring harness and cabling supplier, to Accursia Capital. The deal marks a new chapter for Plati Group, which was restructured and repositioned under Mutares' ownership.

