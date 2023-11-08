Mutares' 7th Successful Exit in 2023: Plati Group Sold to Accursia Capital
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has successfully divested its stake in Plati Group, a global wiring harness and cabling supplier, to Accursia Capital. The deal marks a new chapter for Plati Group, which was restructured and repositioned under Mutares' ownership.
- Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has successfully sold Plati Group to Accursia Capital.
- Plati Group is a global supplier of wiring harnesses and cabling, with production sites in Poland and Ukraine, a sales office in Italy, and over 450 employees.
- The company was repositioned under Mutares' ownership, with a focus on reducing loss-making products and improving work organization and productivity.
- After restructuring, the focus was placed on expanding sales markets and broadening the product portfolio.
- Accursia Capital is expected to ensure stability for employees and customers, continue the growth course, and leverage synergies with its own portfolio.
- Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is a listed private equity holding company that acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, repositions them, and sells them again.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 09.11.2023.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,53EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
+0,08 %
+4,05 %
+8,45 %
+34,82 %
+61,25 %
+152,28 %
+213,51 %
+226.438,46 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
