Airbus Reveals Impressive 9-Month 2023 Financial Results

Airbus SE reported consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2023, with revenues of €42.6 billion and EBIT Adjusted of €3.6 billion.

The company delivered 488 commercial aircraft in the first nine months of 2023.

The gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 1,280 with net orders of 1,241 aircraft after cancellations. The order backlog amounted to 7,992 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2023.

Airbus Helicopters registered 191 net orders and Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake by value was €8.5 billion.

The company's consolidated EBIT Adjusted was €3,631 million, an increase from €3,481 million in the same period in 2022.

Airbus maintains its guidance for the full year 2023, targeting around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries, EBIT Adjusted of €6.0 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €3.0 billion.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 08.11.2023.