    checkAd

    Freenet AG: Soaring IPTV Customer Growth & Specified 2023 Guidance Unveiled

    Experiencing robust customer growth in IPTV, freenet AG has updated its 2023 guidance. The company's EBITDA and free cash flow have seen significant increases, and investments are being made in brand awareness.

    Foto: Daniel Reinhardt - dpa
    • freenet AG has seen strong customer growth in IPTV and has specified its 2023 guidance.
    • The company's EBITDA has grown by 3.8% and free cash flow by 6.3% in the current financial year.
    • freenet is investing in brand awareness in Mobile Communications & IPTV.
    • The Executive Board expects an EBITDA of EUR 495 to 505 million, up from the initial EUR 480 to 500 million.
    • The corridor for free cash flow has been narrowed to EUR 260 to 270 million, up from the initial EUR 250 to 270 million.
    • The number of subscribers increased by 319.3 thousand to 9,361.7 thousand in the current financial year.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at freenet is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of freenet at the time of the news was 24,730EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,960EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.370,53PKT (+0,84 %).

    freenet

    +0,28 %
    +3,62 %
    +10,47 %
    +15,28 %
    +22,24 %
    +54,42 %
    +20,56 %
    +26,98 %
    +0,90 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z2ZZ5WKN:A0Z2ZZ



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  45   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Freenet AG: Soaring IPTV Customer Growth & Specified 2023 Guidance Unveiled Experiencing robust customer growth in IPTV, freenet AG has updated its 2023 guidance. The company's EBITDA and free cash flow have seen significant increases, and investments are being made in brand awareness.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    644 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast
    428 Leser
    Evotec SE: Update und Ergebnisse der ersten 9 Monate 2023 - Neues zur Unternehmensentwicklung
    412 Leser
    Commerzbank strebt 11% Eigenkapitalrendite an: Starkes 9M-Ergebnis ebnet Weg für Strategie 2027
    356 Leser
    HOMAG Group AG: Effizienz-Boost und Kapazitätsabbau durch neues Maßnahmenpaket
    296 Leser
    Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy
    264 Leser
    Schon im Q3: AUTO1 Group erzielt beeindruckende Profitabilität
    256 Leser
    Knaus Tabbert 2023: Überholspur dank starkem Umsatz und Ergebnis im 3. Quartal
    244 Leser
    3. Quartalsrückblick und Ausblick der Branicks Group AG mit Fokus auf DIC Asset
    240 Leser
    ENCAVIS AG: Analystenschätzungen für Q3 und die ersten 9 Monate 2023e veröffentlicht
    220 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1988 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1508 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1500 Leser
    Fresenius mit starken Quartalszahlen: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
    940 Leser
    Deutsche Bank plant massiven Filialabbau bei Postbank - Stellenkürzungen und Kritik
    828 Leser
    Paypal übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Analysten sehen Aufwärtspotenzial
    744 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    728 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    644 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    608 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    576 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4332 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3176 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2092 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1988 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1956 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1944 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1820 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1688 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4332 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3444 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3180 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3176 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3136 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2800 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2584 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2092 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1988 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt