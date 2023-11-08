Freenet AG: Soaring IPTV Customer Growth & Specified 2023 Guidance Unveiled
Experiencing robust customer growth in IPTV, freenet AG has updated its 2023 guidance. The company's EBITDA and free cash flow have seen significant increases, and investments are being made in brand awareness.
- freenet AG has seen strong customer growth in IPTV and has specified its 2023 guidance.
- The company's EBITDA has grown by 3.8% and free cash flow by 6.3% in the current financial year.
- freenet is investing in brand awareness in Mobile Communications & IPTV.
- The Executive Board expects an EBITDA of EUR 495 to 505 million, up from the initial EUR 480 to 500 million.
- The corridor for free cash flow has been narrowed to EUR 260 to 270 million, up from the initial EUR 250 to 270 million.
- The number of subscribers increased by 319.3 thousand to 9,361.7 thousand in the current financial year.
