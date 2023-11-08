    checkAd

    HomeToGo Adjusts Revenue Forecast, Confirms EBITDA Break-Even at Guidance Midpoint

    Facing ongoing demand challenges and tough macroeconomic conditions, HomeToGo SE has revised its 2023 financial outlook, expecting lower revenues and booking revenues, but still aiming for an Adjusted EBITDA break-even.

    • HomeToGo SE revises its financial guidance for the year 2023 due to continued pressure on demand for bookings and difficult macroeconomic conditions in its core markets.
    • The company now expects IFRS Revenues to be in the range of €158-162M, down from the previous range of €165-175M.
    • Booking Revenues are also expected to decrease, with a new range of €180-190M compared to the previous range of €185-205M.
    • The Booking Revenues Onsite Share is now expected to be between 52%-56%, down from the previous range of 56%-61%.
    • Despite these revisions, the company still expects an Adjusted EBITDA break-even as the guidance midpoint for 2023.
    • The targeted range for Adjusted EBITDA has been narrowed to €(1.0)-1.0M, down from the previous range of €(2.5)-2.5M.

    The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2023, at HomeToGo is on 09.11.2023.




