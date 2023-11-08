HomeToGo Achieves Record Q3 Results, Positive 9M EBITDA, On Track for Break-Even
HomeToGo has announced record-breaking Q3 results, with a 38% margin reflected in an Adjusted EBITDA of €28.1M. The company also saw a positive shift in its 9M/23 Adjusted EBITDA, compared to the previous year. However, softer peak season demand has led to a revision in the FY/23 IFRS Revenues guidance.
- HomeToGo reported all-time high Q3 results with an Adjusted EBITDA of €28.1M, reflecting a margin of 38% (+3pp YoY).
- The company also reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of €4.7M in 9M/23, compared to €(4.6)M in 9M/22.
- HomeToGo revised its existing IFRS Revenues guidance for FY/23 from €165-175M to €158-162M due to softer demand during peak season.
- Booking Revenues grew by 7% YoY to €45.3M, with CPA Take Rate reaching an all-time high of 11.6% (+2.0pp YoY).
- The company's cash position at the end of Q3/23 was robust, amounting to €135.7M.
- HomeToGo revised its Booking Revenues guidance to a range of €180-190M (previous range of €185-205M) and a Booking Revenues Onsite Share of 52%-56% (previous range of 56%-61%).
The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2023, at HomeToGo is on 09.11.2023.
The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 2,7450EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.
