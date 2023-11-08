HomeToGo Achieves Record Q3 Results, Positive 9M EBITDA, On Track for Break-Even

The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2023, at HomeToGo is on 09.11.2023.The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 2,7450and was up +1,29compared with the previous day.

HomeToGo has announced record-breaking Q3 results, with a 38% margin reflected in an Adjusted EBITDA of €28.1M. The company also saw a positive shift in its 9M/23 Adjusted EBITDA, compared to the previous year. However, softer peak season demand has led to a revision in the FY/23 IFRS Revenues guidance.

