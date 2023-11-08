APONTIS PHARMA AG Unveils 2023 Forecast and Restructuring Program Details
APONTIS PHARMA AG has unveiled its financial forecast for 2023, predicated on the current year's nine-month figures, and announced a new efficiency program aimed at boosting operational performance.
- APONTIS PHARMA AG announces a new forecast for 2023 based on the nine-month figures of the current financial year.
- The company expects revenues of EUR 36.1 million and EBITDA before restructuring expenses of EUR -8.6 million in the 2023 financial year.
- APONTIS PHARMA AG has adopted a program to increase operational performance and efficiency, which has been presented to the works council.
- The program aims to achieve significant savings by reducing personnel while increasing the effectiveness of sales and marketing.
- The number of jobs to be reduced is currently being negotiated with the works council.
- For a full financial year, savings of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 7.0 million are expected, with restructuring expenses estimated to total between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 8.0 million.
