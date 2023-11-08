VT5 Acquisition Company Ltd Unveils Prospectus, Kickstarts R&S Group Takeover Process
VT5 Acquisition Company AG is set to embark on a significant acquisition process, targeting the premium mission-critical components provider, R&S Group, in a deal worth CHF 274 million.
- VT5 Acquisition Company AG is launching the process to acquire R&S Group
- VT5 will acquire all outstanding shares of R&S Group for CHF 274 million
- VT5 board of directors unanimously recommends shareholders to support the transaction
- R&S Group is a premium provider of mission critical components in the DACH region
- R&S Group is a growing, profitable company with net sales of CHF 162.3 million and an EBITDA margin of 18.7% in the first nine months of 2023
- Completion of the acquisition and trading of R&S Group on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected on or around December 13, 2023
