    VT5 Acquisition Company Ltd Unveils Prospectus, Kickstarts R&S Group Takeover Process

    VT5 Acquisition Company AG is set to embark on a significant acquisition process, targeting the premium mission-critical components provider, R&S Group, in a deal worth CHF 274 million.

    • VT5 Acquisition Company AG is launching the process to acquire R&S Group
    • VT5 will acquire all outstanding shares of R&S Group for CHF 274 million
    • VT5 board of directors unanimously recommends shareholders to support the transaction
    • R&S Group is a premium provider of mission critical components in the DACH region
    • R&S Group is a growing, profitable company with net sales of CHF 162.3 million and an EBITDA margin of 18.7% in the first nine months of 2023
    • Completion of the acquisition and trading of R&S Group on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected on or around December 13, 2023



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
