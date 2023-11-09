    checkAd

    GRENKE Skyrockets Q3 2023 Earnings, Marks Significant Increase

    GRENKE AG has announced a robust Q3 2023 performance, with a notable 14.7% surge in operating income and an 18% rise in net profit, surpassing previous year's figures.

    Foto: GRENKE AG
    • GRENKE AG reported a significant increase in earnings in Q3 2023, with income from operating business rising by 14.7% to EUR 109.1 million compared to Q3 2022.
    • The company's net profit also increased by 18.0% to EUR 24.0 million in Q3 2023, compared to EUR 20.3 million in Q3 2022.
    • GRENKE's loss rate was 1.1%, significantly better than the target level of 1.5%.
    • The cost-income ratio in Q3 2023 improved to 57.0%, compared to 59.5% in Q2 2023 and 57.1% in Q1 2023.
    • The company expects to reach the upper half of its earnings forecast by the end of the year, with consolidated group net profit expected in the upper half of the EUR 80 to 90 million range.
    • GRENKE's total assets as of September 30, 2023, amounted to EUR 7.1 billion, with current and non-current lease receivables increasing slightly to EUR 5.5 billion.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at GRENKE is on 09.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59PKT (-0,02 %).




