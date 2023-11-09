SMA Solar Technology Soars with Robust Sales and Earnings Growth in First 9 Months
In a remarkable display of growth, SMA Group has posted impressive sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2023, significantly outperforming the same period in the previous year.
- SMA Group reported strong sales and earnings growth in the first nine months of 2023, with sales increasing to €1,337.4 million, up from €724.1 million in the same period in 2022.
- EBITDA for the period was €231.2 million, significantly higher than the €50.2 million reported in the first nine months of 2022.
- The company reported improved profitability and positive earnings contributions from all segments, with a sustained high order backlog of €2.0 billion.
- The company's net cash increased to €302.8 million, due to a positive free cash flow of €78.6 million.
- The Managing Board confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for 2023, forecasting sales of between €1,800 million and €1,900 million, and EBITDA of between €285 million and €325 million.
- The company's net income increased significantly to €180.4 million, up from €11.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report January to September 2023, at SMA Solar Technology is on 09.11.2023.
The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 55,90EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.437,63PKT (+1,11 %).
ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
