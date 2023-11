The next important date, Publication of quarterly report January to September 2023, at SMA Solar Technology is on 09.11.2023.The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 55,90and was up +0,09compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.437,63(+1,11).

In a remarkable display of growth, SMA Group has posted impressive sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2023, significantly outperforming the same period in the previous year.

SMA Solar Technology Soars with Robust Sales and Earnings Growth in First 9 Months

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer