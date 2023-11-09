STEMMER IMAGING Maintains Momentum with Robust Results, Stays on Course for Strategic Transformation

STEMMER IMAGING AG reports strong results and continues its strategic transformation as outlined in its new medium-term guidance.

The company's revenue remains at the previous year's level at EUR 113.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 17.6%.

Operational cash flow nearly doubles to EUR 15.8 million.

STEMMER IMAGING updates its mid-term guidance, aiming for a revenue level of EUR 240 million and an EBITDA margin between 17% and 21% by 2026.

The company plans to pay out more than 70% of its annual result as dividends.

Despite a temporary slowdown in order intake and revenue, STEMMER IMAGING remains confident in its growth prospects and strategic positioning.

