KWS SAAT Q1 2023/2024 Results Out, Confirms Forecasts
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has unveiled its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2023/2024, affirming its projections. The agribusiness giant reported a slight 0.5% uptick in sales revenue, reaching €267.7 million.
- The operating earnings figures were negative in the first quarter, with EBITDA at €–21.3 million and EBIT at €–48.3 million.
- The financial result was at the same level as the previous year, at €–28.4 million, and income taxes amounted to €–21.5 million.
- Free cash flow fell to €–122.4 million, mainly due to the development of operating earnings and the build-up of working capital.
- For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the Executive Board expects sales growth of 3 to 5% with an EBIT margin of between 11 and 13%.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at KWS SAAT is on 09.11.2023.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 54,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59PKT (-0,02 %).
ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
