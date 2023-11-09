KWS SAAT Q1 2023/2024 Results Out, Confirms Forecasts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA published its results for the first quarter of 2023/2024, confirming its forecasts.

The company's sales revenue increased by 0.5% in the first three months of the financial year, reaching €267.7 million.

The operating earnings figures were negative in the first quarter, with EBITDA at €–21.3 million and EBIT at €–48.3 million.

The financial result was at the same level as the previous year, at €–28.4 million, and income taxes amounted to €–21.5 million.

Free cash flow fell to €–122.4 million, mainly due to the development of operating earnings and the build-up of working capital.

For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the Executive Board expects sales growth of 3 to 5% with an EBIT margin of between 11 and 13%.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 54,00and did not change compared to the previous day.14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,90this corresponds to a minus of -0,19since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59(-0,02).