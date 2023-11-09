Wacker Neuson Defies Economic Slowdown with Double-Digit Growth in First 9 Months

Wacker Neuson Group reported a 22.7% increase in revenue in the first nine months of 2023, reaching EUR 2,013.9 million despite economic slowdown.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew by 66.3% to EUR 240.4 million.

The EBIT margin after nine months was at 11.9%, although it declined to 9.8% in Q3.

The company reaffirmed its revenue and earnings guidance due to a solid order backlog.

Despite the economic slowdown, demand remained strong particularly for wheel loaders and telehandlers, and the Agriculture segment saw a significant revenue increase of 51.4% to EUR 481.5 million.

Net financial debt increased to EUR 375.8 million, up from EUR 234.5 million at the end of 2022.

