CompuGroup Medical Boosts Healthcare Digitization, Reports 10% Revenue Growth
CGM, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, has reported a 10% revenue growth in the first nine months, backed by the increasing use of digital modules, AI-based solutions, and projects under the Hospital Future Act.
- CGM reports 10% revenue growth in the first nine months
- CGM supports the usage of digital modules to improve the patient journey
- Increasing momentum in projects related to the Hospital Future Act
- Growing relevance of data and AI-based solutions
- 8% organic growth with 68% recurring revenues
- Full year guidance confirmed based on profitable year-to-date growth
The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at CompuGroup Medical is on 09.11.2023.
The price of CompuGroup Medical at the time of the news was 35,14EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59PKT (-0,02 %).
-1,22 %
-0,57 %
-4,48 %
-24,29 %
-3,45 %
-56,75 %
-26,02 %
+82,78 %
+4.822,10 %
ISIN:DE000A288904WKN:A28890
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
