CompuGroup Medical Boosts Healthcare Digitization, Reports 10% Revenue Growth

CGM reports 10% revenue growth in the first nine months

CGM supports the usage of digital modules to improve the patient journey

Increasing momentum in projects related to the Hospital Future Act

Growing relevance of data and AI-based solutions

8% organic growth with 68% recurring revenues

Full year guidance confirmed based on profitable year-to-date growth

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at CompuGroup Medical is on 09.11.2023.The price of CompuGroup Medical at the time of the news was 35,14and was down -0,11compared with the previous day.13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,75this corresponds to a minus of -1,11since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59(-0,02).