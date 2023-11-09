ZEAL Network Achieves Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and Billings

ZEAL Network SE, a leading German online provider of lottery products, reported a 16% increase in billings and revenue in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the previous year.

The company acquired 518 thousand new customers in the same period, further expanding its market leadership.

ZEAL also expanded its online games offering in Q3 2023.

Despite increased marketing expenses and customer acquisition costs, ZEAL's EBITDA increased by 5% to €23.2 million.

The company launched its online games offering in June 2023, with revenue in Q3 2023 amounting to €1.2 million.

For the 2023 financial year, ZEAL plans to expand its market leadership and introduce new products, expecting billings from lotteries in the range of €800 million to €830 million and revenue between €110 million and €120 million.

EUR

PKT

%





The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2023, at ZEAL Network is on 09.11.2023.The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 30,13and did not change compared to the previous day.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59(-0,02).