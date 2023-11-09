Mutares Boosts Consolidated Revenues by 27% in 9 Months, Achieves Record-Breaking Exit
In the first three quarters of 2023, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA experienced a significant growth in its consolidated revenues, with a remarkable 27% increase. This was largely driven by a 66% surge in revenues from consulting services and management fees.
- Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increased consolidated revenues by 27% after nine months of 2023, with revenues from consulting services and management fees growing by 66% to EUR 75.5 million.
- The company's net income reached EUR 101.3 million in the first nine months of 2023, largely due to the exit of Special Melted Products (SMP), the largest exit in the company's history.
- Group revenues increased to EUR 3,402.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 19.4 million.
- Mutares created a fourth "Retail & Food" segment.
- The company completed a total of six transactions in the nine-month period of 2023, including the sale of SMP for approximately EUR 150 million.
- Mutares confirms its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, expecting revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion for the Mutares Group and a net income of EUR 92 million to EUR 112 million for the Mutares holding company.
