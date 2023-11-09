Mutares Boosts Consolidated Revenues by 27% in 9 Months, Achieves Record-Breaking Exit

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 09.11.2023.The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,88and did not change compared to the previous day.

In the first three quarters of 2023, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA experienced a significant growth in its consolidated revenues, with a remarkable 27% increase. This was largely driven by a 66% surge in revenues from consulting services and management fees.

