Mister Spex Surpasses Market Growth, Boosts Q3 Profitability - 2023 Forecast Affirmed
Leading digitally-driven omnichannel optician in Europe, Mister Spex SE, continues to defy market trends with increased profitability and growth in Q3 2023, reporting total revenue of €60 million, a 2% increase from Q3 2022.
- Mister Spex SE, a leading digitally-driven omnichannel optician in Europe, continues to outgrow the market and improve its profitability in Q3 2023, with total revenue of €60 million, up 2% from Q3 2022.
- The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter in a row, reaching €0.2 million or 0.4% adjusted EBITDA margin, and maintained a healthy cash position of €117 million at the end of September.
- For the first nine months of 2023, revenues grew by 6%, driven by a 10% revenue increase in Germany, and gross margin increased by 149 basis points, achieving 49.1%.
- Despite negative consumer sentiment and unseasonal weather patterns during Q3, Mister Spex reconfirms its guidance for the full year 2023.
- The company's product mix was impacted by reduced consumer sentiment and unseasonal weather patterns, with revenues from prescription glasses reducing by 3% and revenue from sunglasses increasing by 4%, lower than the prior period due to worsening weather patterns in August.
- Mister Spex reiterates its outlook for the fiscal year 2023, expecting a revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the low single-digit percentage range, supported by slight increases in the number of orders, average order value, and number of active customers. The company also plans to open up to 10 new stores in 2023.
