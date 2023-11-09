Wienerberger Q3 Results Surpass Expectations: A Strong Investment Opportunity

Wienerberger AG's Q3 2023 results exceeded expectations, with revenues of €3,286 million and operating EBITDA of €665 million.

The company outperformed its end markets in Q3, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and a decline in demand in all relevant end markets.

Wienerberger's EBITDA guidance for 2023 is confirmed at €800-820 million, with a focus on innovation, proactive cost management, and portfolio optimization.

The company's performance in the first three quarters of 2023 varied by region, with revenues of €1,706 million in Europe West, €934 million in Europe East, and €646 million in North America.

Wienerberger expects the market environment to remain challenging in the last three months of 2023, but is confident of delivering a solid performance in the 2023 business year.

The company announced its intention to acquire significant parts of the Terreal Group in December 2022, with the transaction expected to close at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

