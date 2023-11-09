The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at New Work is on 09.11.2023.The price of New Work at the time of the news was 74,65and was up +1,50compared with the previous day.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59(-0,02).

Despite a challenging market, New Work SE's recruitment sector saw a 7% growth in the first three quarters of 2023, although overall revenues and profits experienced a dip. The company's strategic shift towards a jobs network also led to a decline in its B2C business.

New Work SE's Recruiting Business Thrives, Up 7% in 2023 Despite Tough Market

