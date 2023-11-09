New Work SE's Recruiting Business Thrives, Up 7% in 2023 Despite Tough Market
Despite a challenging market, New Work SE's recruitment sector saw a 7% growth in the first three quarters of 2023, although overall revenues and profits experienced a dip. The company's strategic shift towards a jobs network also led to a decline in its B2C business.
- New Work SE's recruiting business grew by 7% in the first nine months of 2023 despite a difficult market environment.
- Total revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were €227.4 million, down from €231.3 million in Q3 2022.
- Pro forma EBITDA shrank by 14% from €80.6 million in Q3 2022 to €68.9 million in Q3 2023, and pro forma net profit was down 18% from €39.3 million in Q3 2022 to €32.4 million in Q3 2023.
- The company's B2C business declined 17% from €67.7 million in Q3 2022 to €56.4 million in Q3 2023 due to a strategic shift from an online business network to a jobs network.
- The member base of XING, the leading online jobs network in German-speaking countries, reached 22 million during the reporting period, with career interactions exceeding 10 million, indicating growth of more than 50% year-on-year.
- kununu, the leading employer review platform in German-speaking countries, reported its most successful year ever, with the number of workplace insights growing by 1.7 million to 9.8 million in the first nine months of 2023.
