APONTIS PHARMA Unveils 2023 Restructuring Plan, Q3 Results & Updated Sales Forecast
APONTIS PHARMA has unveiled its comprehensive restructuring plan, designed to boost operational performance and efficiency, despite a drop in sales and EBITDA in 2023.
- APONTIS PHARMA has presented details of its restructuring and efficiency program, aiming to increase operational performance and efficiency.
- The program is expected to result in savings of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 7.0 million over a full fiscal year, offset by non-recurring restructuring expenses of between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 8.0 million in fiscal year 2023.
- Total sales for the first nine months of 2023 were EUR 27.1 million, down from EUR 43.1 million in the same period in 2022.
- EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR -7.0 million, compared to EUR 4.9 million in the same period in 2022.
- The new forecast for 2023 expects sales of EUR 36.1 million and EBITDA before restructuring expenses of EUR -8.6 million.
- APONTIS PHARMA plans to continue investing in new Single Pills combinations, with two more expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 and at least four new Single Pills planned for launch in 2024.
