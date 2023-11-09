DEUTZ Sees Profitable Q3 Growth, Raises 2023 Earnings Forecast & Receives First H2 Order
In the first nine months, DEUTZ AG witnessed a revenue surge of about 10% to €1.54 billion, alongside a 40% increase in adjusted EBIT to €92.7 million.
- DEUTZ AG reported a revenue increase of around 10% to €1.54 billion in the nine-month period.
- The company's adjusted EBIT rose by around 40% to €92.7 million in the same period.
- DEUTZ raised its 2023 guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin to between 5.3% and 5.8%.
- New orders remained steady in Q3 2023, with a slight increase of 0.5% compared to Q3 2022.
- DEUTZ received its first volume production order for 100 hydrogen-powered gensets from China.
- The company confirmed its revenue guidance of around €2.1 billion for the final quarter of the year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutz is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,1010EUR and was up +1,28 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0630EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,93 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59PKT (-0,02 %).
+2,00 %
+6,47 %
+0,42 %
-17,07 %
-3,55 %
-18,14 %
-41,47 %
-39,26 %
-77,69 %
ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |