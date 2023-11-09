DEUTZ Sees Profitable Q3 Growth, Raises 2023 Earnings Forecast & Receives First H2 Order

DEUTZ AG reported a revenue increase of around 10% to €1.54 billion in the nine-month period.

The company's adjusted EBIT rose by around 40% to €92.7 million in the same period.

DEUTZ raised its 2023 guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin to between 5.3% and 5.8%.

New orders remained steady in Q3 2023, with a slight increase of 0.5% compared to Q3 2022.

DEUTZ received its first volume production order for 100 hydrogen-powered gensets from China.

The company confirmed its revenue guidance of around €2.1 billion for the final quarter of the year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutz is on 09.11.2023.The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,1010and was up +1,28compared with the previous day.16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0630this corresponds to a minus of -0,93since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59(-0,02).