Steady Growth for GFT Technologies Amidst Ongoing Challenges

GFT Technologies SE reports stable growth of 10% in the first nine months of 2023 despite challenging market conditions.

The company saw above-average growth in Europe of 22%, and business in Brazil is stabilising.

GFT's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 7%, or 14% when adjusted for currency effects.

The company's revenue guidance for 2023 has been slightly adjusted to EUR 800-810 million, down from EUR 810-820 million, but earnings targets remain unchanged.

GFT's EcoVadis sustainability rating has been upgraded from bronze to silver, placing it in the top 25% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

The company expects solid revenue growth and increased earnings in the financial year 2023, despite heightened geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at GFT Technologies is on 09.11.2023.