Bastei Luebbe Soars: Stellar Profitability & Revenue Growth in H1 2023/2024
In the first half of 2023/2024, Bastei Lübbe AG, a leading publishing group, witnessed a significant surge in profitability and robust revenue growth, driven by a compelling selection of fiction, LYX new adult titles, and audio.
- Bastei Lübbe AG reported a sharp increase in profitability and strong revenue growth in the first half of 2023/2024.
- The publishing group's revenues increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to €51.0 million.
- Group EBIT improved significantly to €6.1 million, up from €0.9 million in the previous year.
- The growth was driven by the attractive range of fiction, LYX new adult titles, and audio.
- The company expects a continuation of the favorable business performance despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.
- Group revenues are expected to reach the top end of the published range of €100 – 105 million, and EBIT is seen in a range of €10 – 11 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 5,5750EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.
+4,57 %
+3,24 %
+12,85 %
+8,25 %
+8,67 %
+61,13 %
+177,29 %
-28,56 %
-36,39 %
ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
