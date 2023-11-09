Bastei Luebbe Soars: Stellar Profitability & Revenue Growth in H1 2023/2024

Bastei Lübbe AG reported a sharp increase in profitability and strong revenue growth in the first half of 2023/2024.

The publishing group's revenues increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to €51.0 million.

Group EBIT improved significantly to €6.1 million, up from €0.9 million in the previous year.

The growth was driven by the attractive range of fiction, LYX new adult titles, and audio.

The company expects a continuation of the favorable business performance despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Group revenues are expected to reach the top end of the published range of €100 – 105 million, and EBIT is seen in a range of €10 – 11 million.

EUR

%





The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 09.11.2023.The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 5,5750and was up +1,83compared with the previous day.