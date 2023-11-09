Hannover Rueck Soars Earnings, on Course for Full-Year Profit Target
Hannover Re, a global reinsurance giant, has reported a robust 25% surge in its group net income for the first three quarters of 2023, hitting a staggering EUR 1.4 billion.
- Hannover Re has reported a 25% increase in group net income to EUR 1.4 billion for the first nine months of 2023.
- The company's reinsurance revenue reached EUR 18.5 billion.
- Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were within budget.
- The results in life and health reinsurance were as expected.
- The return on investment exceeded the target at 3.0%, and the return on equity was comfortably ahead of the minimum target at 20.0%.
- Hannover Re remains on track to deliver a group net income of at least EUR 1.7 billion for the full year 2023.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 206,30EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 15.225,00PKT (+0,05 %).
ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221
