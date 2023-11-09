The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 206,30and was up +0,05compared with the previous day.At this time, the index DAX was at 15.225,00(+0,05).

Hannover Re, a global reinsurance giant, has reported a robust 25% surge in its group net income for the first three quarters of 2023, hitting a staggering EUR 1.4 billion.

Hannover Rueck Soars Earnings, on Course for Full-Year Profit Target

