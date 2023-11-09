DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Reports Strong 9M 2023 Results, Reaffirms Guidance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG announces stable rental income of EUR 59.9 million for the first nine months of 2023

Funds from Operations I (after tax, before minority interests) decreased by 9.8% year-on-year to EUR 27.8 million

Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio was reduced to 52.9% from 54% at the end of 2022

Liquidity increased to EUR 132.3 million

The company confirmed its 2023 guidance, expecting full-year rental income to be between EUR 74.5 and EUR 76.5 million, and FFO I (after tax, before minority interests) between EUR 33.0 and EUR 35.0 million

The market value of DEMIRE’s portfolio holdings fell from the close of 2022 to approximately EUR 1.16 billion.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 1,2050and did not change compared to the previous day.23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2250this corresponds to a plus of +1,66since publication.