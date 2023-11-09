DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Reports Strong 9M 2023 Results, Reaffirms Guidance
In the first three quarters of 2023, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has reported a steady rental income of EUR 59.9 million, despite a slight decrease in Funds from Operations I.
- DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG announces stable rental income of EUR 59.9 million for the first nine months of 2023
- Funds from Operations I (after tax, before minority interests) decreased by 9.8% year-on-year to EUR 27.8 million
- Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio was reduced to 52.9% from 54% at the end of 2022
- Liquidity increased to EUR 132.3 million
- The company confirmed its 2023 guidance, expecting full-year rental income to be between EUR 74.5 and EUR 76.5 million, and FFO I (after tax, before minority interests) between EUR 33.0 and EUR 35.0 million
- The market value of DEMIRE’s portfolio holdings fell from the close of 2022 to approximately EUR 1.16 billion.
